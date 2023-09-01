A temporary policy that provides for longer automatic extensions of some workers' employment authorization documents is set to end Oct. 26.

‌Key Points:

In May 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services published a Temporary Final Rule that increased the automatic employment authorization extension for certain renewal applicants from up to 180 to up to 540 days.

that increased the automatic employment authorization extension for certain renewal applicants from up to 180 to up to 540 days. The temporary rule is set to expire Oct. 26, 2023.

Eligible applicants who have already filed or are requesting an employment authorization extension on or before Oct. 26 will continue to be eligible for extensions of up to 540 days; those who file after Oct. 26 will be eligible for extensions of up to 180 days.

The extension applies to applicants who file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, if they: Properly file Form I-765 for a renewal of their employment authorization and/or EAD before their current EAD expired. Are otherwise eligible for a renewal, i.e., their renewal application is under a category that is eligible for an automatic extension, and the category on their current EAD matches the "Class Requested" listed on Form I-797C, Notice of Action.



BAL Analysis: USCIS implemented the temporary rule in 2022 as part of a package of initiatives to address processing delays and a growing case backlog. At this time, it appears unlikely the temporary rule will be extended. Applicants who are eligible to receive the 540-day extension are encouraged to file their Form I-765 before Oct. 26.

