In part three of our multi-part series on changes to the Form I-9, Tiffany Coburn and Meagan Dziura provide insights into the alternative procedure for remote verification of employment in light of the recent changes in policies instituted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Specifically, our speakers discuss the threshold requirements for employers to qualify to use this alternative procedure, which can help meet physical examination requirements for Forms I-9 completed remotely under the COVID-19 temporary flexibilities and also permits permanent virtual verification in lieu of physically examining Form I-9 documentation. Meagan and Tiffany also generally discuss E-Verify, what it means to be in good standing with E-Verify, and how to establish a general policy for using the alternative procedure consistently.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

