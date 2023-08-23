In the second episode of our podcast series covering the new Form I-9, Christina Kelley and Natalie McEwan review the timeline for transitioning to the new form, changes to the form and its instructions, and the grace period for using the new form. Christina and Natalie, both of whom are members of the firm's Immigration Practice Group, discuss the benefits of the new form, including its compatibility with mobile devices and tablets, the more concise instructions for completing the form, and the form's streamlined design. They also note what has not changed, such as the timeline for completing some sections of the form and the document review guidelines.

To listen to the podcast click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.