The Department of Homeland Security has announced the extension and redesignation of Sudan for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from Oct. 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.

Key Points:

The TPS extension will allow currently eligible Sudanese TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through April 19, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.



The redesignation allows additional Sudanese nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since Aug. 16, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since Oct. 20, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications.



DHS published a Federal Register notice, detailing the eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.

Background: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday that Sudan "has experienced political instability and ongoing conflict that has resulted in a humanitarian crisis" following the military takeover of the country's government. DHS estimated the TPS extension would cover about 1,200 current beneficiaries, while the redesignation would make an additional 2,750 individuals eligible for TPS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.