The Department of Homeland Security has announced the extension and redesignation of Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from Oct. 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.

Key Points:

The TPS extension will allow currently eligible Ukrainian TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through April 19, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

The redesignation allows additional Ukrainian nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since Aug. 16, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since Oct. 20, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications.

DHS published a Federal Register notice, detailing the eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.

Background: Ukraine was initially designated for TPS in April 2022, following the Russian invasion. In a statement Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, "Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country. We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief." DHS estimated the TPS extension would cover about 26,000 current beneficiaries, while the redesignation would make roughly an additional 166,700 individuals eligible for TPS.

