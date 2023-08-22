U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this week that nationals of the Dominican Republic are now eligible to apply for the U.S. Global Entry Program.

Key Points:

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for preapproved, low-risk travelers when entering the United States through designated airports .

Applicants must apply for Global Entry through this website.

and pay a nonrefundable government fee of $100 for a five-year membership. Once the online application is conditionally approved, applicants can schedule an interview with a CBP officer or complete their interview upon arriving in the United States at an Enrollment on Arrival location.

Additional Information: Those with Global Entry enter the United States through automatic kiosks at numerous U.S. airports and at preclearance locations around the world.

BAL Analysis: Dominican nationals who frequently travel to the United States for business or tourism will benefit from the program, as their entry process will be expedited at many U.S. airports. Global Entry members can also benefit from security prescreening at designated international airports before boarding a flight to the United States.

