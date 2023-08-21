The State Department publishes a proposal on allowing third parties at interviews for U.S. citizen services. Foreign musicians and artists express concern about proposed filing fee increases. And a look at how passport applications have swamped the State Department — and what that means for business.

Get this news and more in the new episode of BAL's podcast, the BAL Immigration Report, available on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts or on the BAL news site.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.