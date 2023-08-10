In this podcast, Tiffany Coburn and Natalie McEwan discuss Senate Bill (SB) 1718, Florida's new immigration law, which took effect on July 1, 2023, and its mandate on Florida employers with more than 25 employees to use E-Verify for employees hired after the law's effective date. Our speakers discuss employers' obligations with regard to the knowing employment of unauthorized individuals and the employer defenses for hiring unauthorized individuals. The law also adds state civil and criminal penalties for violations of its provisions and is expected to increase state law enforcement's capabilities in administering immigration rules and requirements.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.