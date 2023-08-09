FIRM NEWS

IN THE NEWS

H. Ronald Klasko | William A. Stock

Business Today announces Ron Klasko and Bill Stock in the top 10 most influential immigration business lawyers in the USA for 2023.

Romina Gomez

The Legal Intelligencer published Romina's article on why employers navigating layoffs must consider the PERM process.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

H. Ronald Klasko | Anu Nair | Alison Li

Ron, Anu, and Alison spoke in this EB-5 Affiliate Network webinar event to discuss why Chinese investors should consider rural EB-5 projects and source of funds for Chinese investors.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

DHS Announces New Alternative For Remote I-9 Employment Verification

In this client, Grace Waweru explains the new remote alternative for E-Verify employers with good standing, announced recently by the Department of Homeland Security.

Employers Navigating Layoffs Must Consider The Perm Process

In this article, Romina Gomez urges employers to consider how layoffs can affect both the PERM process for workers and the future roles for international staffing at your company.



Rural EB-5 Projects And Source Of Funds For Chinese Investors

This blog summarizes a recent webinar event hosted by EB-5 Affiliate Network. Klasko attorneys explain the importance of source of funds, what the four main sources of funds are, and explain the benefits and advantages of investing in rural EB-5 projects.

