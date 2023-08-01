Action That Employers Must Take by Aug. 30, 2023 Regarding Employees Who Were Verified Between March 20, 2020, and July 31, 2023, Using the COVID-19 Flexibilities

E-Verify Employers

1. Conduct physical examinations of Section 2 or Section 3 documents (which was the only option prior to March 20, 2020). OR 2. Remotely examine Section 2 or Section 3 documents under the DHS-authorized alternative procedure as described below. Please remember, this "alternative procedure" can only be used (in a nondiscriminatory manner) by E-Verify employers in good standing at their E-Verify participating hiring site. The alternative procedure consists of the following: within three business days of an employee's first day of employment, a qualified employer must: 1. Examine copies (front and back) of Form I-9 documents or an acceptable receipt to ensure that the documentation presented reasonably appears to be genuine. 2. Conduct a live video interaction with the individual presenting the document(s) to ensure the documentation reasonably appears to be genuine and related to the individual. The employeemust first transmit a copy of the document(s) to the employer (per Step 1 above) and then present the same document(s) during the live video interaction. 3. Indicate on the Form I-9, by completing the corresponding box, that an alternative procedure was used to examine documentation to complete Section 2 or for reverification, as applicable. 4. Retain a clear and legible copy of the documentation (front and back if two-sided). 5. In the event of a Form I-9 audit or investigation by a relevant federal government official, make available clear and legible copies of the identity and employment authorization documentation.