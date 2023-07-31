Today, USCIS announced that it will be making additional selections from the FY24 H-1B registrations it received in order to reach the FY24 numerical allocation. The agency's announcement was silent on timing, numbers and the filing deadline for petitions for those selected in this upcoming round. Nor did it cover whether these selections would be made from the regular cap, the U.S. master's cap or both. If USCIS selects any of your registrations, we'll let you know immediately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.