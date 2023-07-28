U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced the expansion of the myProgress tool to include Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and Form I-131, Application for Travel Document.

Quick Hits

Using the myProgress tool, I-765 and I-131 applicants with online USCIS accounts can view personalized estimates of their wait times for major case milestones, including final decisions. The estimates are not a guarantee of how quickly USCIS will reach a final decision on a pending case.

The myProgress tool is also available to applicants who file Form N-400, Application for Naturalization; Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card; or Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative.

The myProgress tool shows the estimated wait times for USCIS to decide on an applicant's case and checks the following milestones as they are reached:

"Confirmation that the application was received";

"Biometric services appointment (if required) has been completed"; and

"The decision on the pending case."

The myProgress tool enables applicants to view personalized estimates for key milestones in their cases, including adjudication, directly from their online USCIS accounts. To use the tool, applicants must sign up for an online USCIS account or log in to their account and select their pending application. According to USCIS, applicants who have "e-filed or linked one of the applicable forms to their online account using an online access code ... will see a myProgress tab for their application."

USCIS further noted that although the estimates rely on historical patterns of similar cases, "they are not a guarantee of speed" and cannot account for all potential unique delays in application processing, which may result in overestimation or underestimation of the actual processing time. Moreover, to determine eligibility for filing an Outside of Normal Processing Times service request, USCIS still requires applicants to visit the public Check Case Processing Times webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.