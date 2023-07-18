In an effort to improve the customer experience, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a self-service tool that allows online rescheduling of biometric services appointments.

Quick Hits

USCIS recently launched an online tool that allows benefit requestors and their attorneys and accredited representatives to reschedule most biometric services appointments.

USCIS will consider timely requests for rescheduling if based on "good cause."

The tool may not be used for untimely or repeated requests.

The tool will allow benefit requestors and their attorneys and accredited representatives to reschedule most requests for biometric services appointments. The biometrics rescheduling tool is available via new or existing individual USCIS online accounts and can be used to reschedule a biometrics appointment, even if a pending case was filed by mail rather than online. USCIS has provided step-by-step information on how to create a USCIS online account.

USCIS will consider timely requests for rescheduling if based on "good cause," which may include but is not limited to reasons such as medical issues (e.g., illness, appointments, hospitalization), previously scheduled travel, transportation difficulties, delayed notices, employment constraints, and significant life events.

The new tool may not be used for untimely or repeated requests, which include appointments that are within twelve hours of their scheduled times or have already passed, and for appointments that have been rescheduled two or more times. Such requests must be made by phone to the USICS contact center.

The tool streamlines timely biometric services appointment rescheduling and moves the process online, reducing USCIS contact center volume, and, according to the agency, improving customer service.

