FIRM NEWS

You can now watch the full 2023 Klasko Webinar Series! Watch all recordings here.

IN THE NEWS

William A. Stock

In this Forbes article, Klasko partner Bill Stock explains what the new USCIS guidance means for H-1B visa holders.

William A. Stock

In this think immigration blog, Bill Stock shares his insights on outdated guidance issued by the main federal agencies overseeing employers and their sponsored workforce and why it should be updated to reflect the modern workforce.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Michele G. Madera

Michele Madera spoke at the AILA Business Section Quarterly Call in an Ask Me Anything event.

Elise A. Fialkowski | Maria M. Mihaylova | Lana Spaic

Elise, Maria, and Lana were the first to present in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series. They discussed the latest corporate immigration updates on the effects of a recession for non-immigrant workers, processing times, current F-1 trends, consular updates, and more. View the webinar recording here.

Andrew J. Zeltner | Carolina Regales | Romina Gomez

On June 6th, Drew, Carolina, and Romina spoke in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled What now? Post H-1B lottery Alternatives. View the webinar recording!

Anu Nair | Allie K. Dempsey | Nigel D. James

On June 8th, Anu, Allie, and Nigel spoke in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled No Employer? No Problem: Self-Sponsored Options for the Extraordinary. View the webinar recording here!

H. Ronald Klasko | Daniel B. Lundy | Alison Li

On June 13th, Ron, Dan, and Alison Li spoke in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event discussing EB-5 Regional Centers. View the webinar recording here!

William A. Stock | Michele G. Madera | Natalia Gouz | Romina Gomez

On June 14th Bill, Michele, Natalia, and Romina spoke in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled Summer Sizzler: PERM Hot Topics. View the webinar recording here!

Anu Nair | Karuna C. Simbeck | Alison Li

On June 15th, Anu, Karuna, and Ali spoke in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event discussing EB-5 Investors. View the webinar recording!

William A. Stock

Bill spoke at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Future Proofing Your Practice before It's Too Late.

Elise A. Fialkowski

Elise spoke at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Workshop: Deep Dive into Responding to L-1 RFEs.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron spoke at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Putting on the Gloves: Preparing for Federal District Court Litigation.

Anu Nair

Anu spoke at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on a panel entitled O-1A and O-1B- Extraordinary Ability and Entertainers.

H. Ronald Klasko | Daniel B. Lundy

On May 21st, Ron and Dan spoke at the 2023 IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum on the panel entitled EB-5 in the Courts: A Look at Current & Recent Litigation.

Elise A. Fialkowski | Maria M. Mihaylova | Lana Spaic

Elise, Maria, and Lana were the first to present in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series. They discussed the latest corporate immigration updates on the effects of a recession for non-immigrant workers, processing times, current F-1 trends, consular updates, and more. View the webinar recording here.

Elise A. Fialkowski

On May 30th, Elise presented at the 2023 NAFSA Annual Conference & Expo on a panel entitled Hot Topics in Advanced Employment-Based Immigration.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

EB-1 Spotlight: Challenging The Status Quo

In this article, Allie explains the benefits and the challenges of how individuals can use the EB-1A for self-sponsorship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.