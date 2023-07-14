U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated the Lockbox Filing Location Updates page on its website to include service center filing location updates.

USCIS explained that it sometimes changes or adjusts filing locations among its service centers or lockbox facilities "to balance our incoming workload for timely processing. We may also refine filing addresses to improve internal processes at our service centers or lockbox facilities. Please note that the new filing location may not be where your case is adjudicated."

To receive updates on these filing location changes, users can subscribe to the "Lockbox and Service Center Filing Location Updates" GovDelivery distribution list to receive an email each time USCIS updates a filing location.

Details :

USCIS alert, June 6, 2023. https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/lockbox-filing-location-updates-webpage-expanded-to-include-service-center-filing-location-updates

