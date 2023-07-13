U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s online change-of-address form for noncitizens is now fully operational, ICE announced on June 13, 2023. The new system gives noncitizens the option to update their information online instead of doing so by phone or in person. ICE said it "will enable noncitizens to comply with their immigration obligations more easily and improve the accuracy of address information reported to ICE by utilizing address autofill to ensure U.S. Postal Service standardization."

After successfully entering a valid mailing address, if the noncitizen is in removal proceedings, the online form shows the noncitizen information on how to also change their address with the immigration court as required, using the Executive Office for Immigration Review's (EOIR) Form EOIR-33, Change of Address/Contact Information, which may be submitted by mail, in person at the immigration court, or online through EOIR's Respondent Access. The EOIR-33 is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Punjabi.

ICE's news release includes additional details about how the system processes requests and handles aspects like Notices to Appear and noncitizens in removal proceedings.

Details:

ICE news release (June 13, 2023). https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-online-change-address-tool-noncitizens-fully-operational

