U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is expanding premium processing for applicants filing Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, and seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status. Online filing of Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, will also be available for these applicants, USCIS said. This phase of premium processing service is only available for change-of-status requests. Premium processing is not available for individuals seeking an extension of stay in M-1 or M-2 status.

The premium processing expansion for certain Form I-539 applicants will occur in phases, the agency said. Nonimmigrants requesting premium processing should not file before these dates:

Beginning June 13 , USCIS now accepts Form I-907 requests, filed via paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, who have a pending Form I-539.

, USCIS now accepts Form I-907 requests, filed via paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, who have a Form I-539. Beginning June 26, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, when filed together with Form I-539.

Applicants must submit Form I-907 the same way they submit Form I-539. For example, those who mailed a paper Form I-539 to USCIS must mail a paper Form I-907; those who submitted Form I-539 online must submit Form I-907 online. Also, applicants must submit their biometrics before premium processing can begin for these specific categories. USCIS said it may reject an applicant's Form I-907 and/or Form I-539 if submitted with another benefit request, including multiple Forms I-907 requests filed together.



