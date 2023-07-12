The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rescinded the Trump administration's terminations of the temporary protected status (TPS) designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, and extended TPS for these countries for 18 months.

Upcoming Federal Register notices will explain the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register for TPS and renew their employment authorization documents (EADs). Once the notices are published, existing TPS beneficiaries under the four designations will be able to re-register to continue their TPS throughout the 18-month extension, DHS said. Those who arrived in the United States after the continuous residence dates for these designations are not eligible for TPS. Those dates are February 13, 2001 (El Salvador); December 30, 1998 (Honduras and Nicaragua); and June 24, 2015 (Nepal).

Below are details about the date ranges for the extension and re-registration period for each country:

El Salvador. DHS is extending the designation of El Salvador from September 10, 2023, through March 9, 2025. The new extension allows approximately 239,000 current TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through March 9, 2025. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through that date must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from July 12, 2023, through September 10, 2023.

DHS is extending the designation of Nepal for TPS from December 25, 2023, through June 24, 2025. The new extension allows approximately 14,500 existing TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through June 24, 2025. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through that date must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from October 24, 2023, through December 23, 2023. Nicaragua. DHS is extending the designation of Nicaragua for TPS January 6, 2024, through July 5, 2025. The new extension allows approximately 4,000 current TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through July 5, 2025. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through that date must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from November 6, 2023, through January 5, 2024.

DHS news release (June 13, 2023). https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/06/13/dhs-rescinds-prior-administrations-termination-temporary-protected-status

