Greece is one of the most popular destinations for claiming second residency and citizenship rights. Whilst many invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to immigrate to Greece via its Golden Visa program each year, those with an ancestral connection with Greece may obtain Greek citizenship in a simplified, affordable process called Greek citizenship by ancestry ("Greek CBA").

Compared with other immigrate options, legal costs for Greek CBA tend to be significantly lower, as those of Greek descent are permitted to claim Greek citizenship and passport directly without purchasing a property, making a business investment, or living in Greece.

Benefits of Becoming a Greek Citizen

There are many benefits to securing Greek citizenship. Greek citizens not only have the right to live, work, and study freely in Greece and anywhere in the European Union ("EU"), but they may also apply for social securities, healthcare subsidies, and education benefits from any EU member states. Those who qualify for Greek CBA may secure one of the most coveted travel documents in the world – the Greek passport. The Greek passport is ranked the fourth most powerful passport in the world in 2023 and holders of Greek passports are granted visa free/ visa-on-arrival access to 171 destinations around the globe. Moreover, in cases of emergencies, Greek passport holders may seek consular assistance and protection from any EU embassy.

Qualifying for Greek CBA

The advantage of the Greek CBA program is that Greek citizenship is granted automatically at the time of birth to anyone born by Greek parents even if the Greek parent of concern never exercised his/her right to Greek citizenship. In other words, it is possible for applicants to claim Greek citizenship from native-born Greek ancestors who are several generations away.

In most cases, as long as one demonstrates his/her blood link with a native-born Greek ancestor and provides relevant documentation establishing the Greek lineage and the birth and marriage registration of each generation, he/she may secure a Greek passport without residing in Greece or demonstrating knowledge of the Greek language, culture, or history.

There are however a number of notable exceptions from this general rule. For example, a person born out of wedlock may not claim Greek citizenship from a Greek father unless they are duly legitimized as the child of the Greek father before turning 18. Additionally, one may not claim Greek citizenship from an ancestor who is not duly registered in the Records of a Municipality of the Hellenic Republic as a Greek citizen.

Due to the numerous exceptions at play, it is important to carefully review all variables involved in an applicant's lineage and this is why we, Harvey Law Group, conduct in-depth research into one's ancestral line and adopt a case-by-case approach when assessing prospective candidates' eligibility for the program.

Steps to Securing Greek CBA

The process to claiming Greek citizenship and passport through your bloodline typically starts with gathering of the necessary documentation to establish your link with the Greek ancestor. If you do not have sufficient documentation proving your connection with your Greek ancestor or the registration of your ancestor as a Greek citizen at the Records of a Municipality of the Hellenic Republic, it may be necessary to conduct a search for the relevant records at the Greek authority prior to preparing your citizenship application. Once all required documentation is available, the citizenship application must be carefully reviewed and prepared to ensure that it meets the submission standards required by the Greek authority.

On average, the Greek authority takes about 18 months to process Greek CBA applications, but the processing time could vary depending on the complexity of your case and the overall presentation of your file. A longer processing time is possible if the application submitted is incomplete or the documentation provided is improperly translated or legalized. If all requirements are met, a registration document proving that you are a Greek citizen would be granted and successful applicants may then apply for the Greek passport and enjoy all rights and freedoms typically conferred on EU citizens.

