On June 12, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS") announced the continued expansion of premium processing, which is now available for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status.

Starting June 13, 2023, USCIS will accept Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, for pending change of status applications to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status.

change of status applications to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status. Starting June 26, 2023, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for all change of status applications to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status.

This phase of premium processing service is only available for change of status requests, not for extension of stay in M-1 or M-2 status. Eligible applicants can either file online or via mail. Applicants must submit Form I-907 using the same method (e.g., online or by mail) they originally submitted Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status.

The premium processing filing fee is $1,750 for a 30-day adjudication period. Notably, all applicants (including co-applicants) must submit their biometrics before the 30-day premium processing clock can begin.

Seyfarth will continue to monitor any further developments and phases of USCIS's premium processing expansion. Should you have any questions, please e-mail the author directly or alert your Seyfarth Shaw contact.

