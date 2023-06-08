The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman released tips on how F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) can avoid delays in processing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. The tips include:

Check USCIS' website for updates before you submit Form I-765.

Make sure Form I-20, Certification of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, is signed, dated, and endorsed for employment authorization.

Apply online.

Submit Form I-765 within 30 days or 60 days of the Date Issued by the Designated School Official on the Form I-20.

Submit a properly completed Form I-20 together with Form I-765 at the same time.

Update your mailing address with both USCIS and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS)

Details:

"How F-1 Students Seeking Optional Practical Training Can Avoid Form I-765 Delays," CIS Ombudsman. https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-05/How%20F-1%20Students%20Seeking%20OPT%20Can%20Avoid%20Form%20I-765%20Delays.pdf

