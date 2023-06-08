As has been recently reported, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's (CBP) Carrier Liaison Program announced on May 11, 2023, that under a Presidential Proclamation, the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for noncitizen nonimmigrant air travelers was terminated as of May 12, 2023.

The rescission took effect for flights departing to the United States from a foreign country on or after 12:01 am ET on May 12, 2023. Noncitizen nonimmigrant air passengers no longer must show proof of being fully vaccinated with an accepted COVID-19 vaccine to board a flight to the United States, CBP said.

Details:

"Rescinding Requirement for Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination for All Airline or Other Aircraft Passengers Arriving into the United States From any Foreign Country," CBP (May 11, 2023). https://www.aila.org/infonet/cbp-no-longer-requires-proof-covid-19-vaccination

"A Proclamation on Revoking the Air Travel COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement," White House (May 9, 2023). https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/05/09/a-proclamation-on-revoking-the-air-travel-covid-19-vaccination-requirement/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.