On May 12, 2023, the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) announced the appointment of 19 immigration judges, including one assistant chief immigration judge, to immigration courts in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed Rhana Ishimoto as an assistant chief immigration judge and the following individuals as immigration judges: Maria T. Baldini-Potermin, Vicenta I. Banuelos-Rodriguez, Patrick D. Barrett, Elisa C. Brasil, Yul-mi Cho, Roger H. Dinh, Colin P. Eichenberger, Gabrielle D. Jones, Hannah B. Kubica, Kalenna Lee, Katie G. Mullins, Angela Munro, Nicolas Orechwa, Adrian N. Roe, Lucero M. Saldana Mistry, Jacob J. Stender, Abdias E. Tida, and Jami L. Vigil.

Individuals interested in these positions are invited to sign up for job alerts that are sent when new immigration judge job opportunities become available.

Details:

EOIR notice (includes biographical information on each appointee) (May 12, 2023). https://tinyurl.com/yskxjs7j

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.