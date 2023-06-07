To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this week's installment of the Week in Immigration with
Graham Adair we talk through updates on the new FLAG PERM
application system, the retirement of form ETA 9089, and ICE
announcements on the I-9 verification process.
On May 10, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill (SB) 1718, immigration-related legislation that will require employers to use the E-Verify system and will impose criminal penalties...