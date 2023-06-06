Pryor Cashman practice groups and team members have been ranked in the 2023 editions of the Chambers and Partners USA and Global guides.

The USA guide recognized the firm for a trio of leading practices, all of which have maintained the impressive rankings from last year's guides:

Eight partners have also earned rankings for their exceptional client work:

See the excerpts from Chambers and access the links below for more information.

Immigration

When asked about the firm's Immigration Group, clients and peers said, "The team is smart and thoughtful, whilst being persistent in getting the outcome desired." Additionally, peers commented that Pryor Cashman has "a strong team housed within a full-service firm, offering counsel on a full range of business immigration matters. Its lawyers advise national and multinational clients across an expansive array of industries, including education and technology, and is recognized for its specialty in immigration matters arising in the sports industry."

Feedback about the individual lawyers spotlights that Avram Morel's "portfolio of knowledge is remarkable and his respect and empathy for foreign nationals is unparalleled"; Colleen Caden is a "pioneer for building a very successful practice"; and Maria Fernanda Gandarez is "extremely knowledgeable, very dedicated to her job and an amazing attorney."

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright + Trade Secrets

As part of its praise for Pryor Cashman's IP work, the Chambers USA guide highlights the firm's work on behalf of client Meta.is in connection with a notable trademark infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook. Anonymous feedback lauded the IP team's work, stating: "We're very happy with their services – they offer strategic positioning in a very complicated area."

This year's guide also notes that Brad D. Rose "maintains a respected brand management practice that frequently sees him act for clothing retailers and figures in the media and entertainment sector," and Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme "is recognized for her expertise across a wide range of trademark mandates, including portfolio management, enforcement, licensing and due diligence matters."

Media + Entertainment: Litigation

Clients and peers provided acclaim for the firm's Media + Entertainment litigators, saying their expertise in the music industry is "super deep and extensive." Work highlights in this year's guide includes the firm's representation of the National Music Publishers' Association and Nashville Songwriters Association International in Copyright Royalty Board proceedings seeking to increase royalty rates for songwriters and music publishers from interactive streaming and download services for the years 2018-2022.

Peers also went on to say that Don Zakarin is "a legend in this business in terms of representing music companies"; Ilene Farkas is known for her exceptional handling of "intellectual property and contractual disputes on behalf of clients in the media and entertainment sector"; and that Brad D. Rose is a very well-respected lawyer.

Leisure + Hospitality

In its description of the firm's prowess in the Leisure + Hospitality sector, Chambers notes that Todd Soloway "garners praise for his handling of disputes arising from franchise and hotel management agreements, among other complex mandates." Peer feedback solidifies this say Todd is "fantastic – he is sophisticated and has a depth of knowledge."