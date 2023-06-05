The final date for existing regional centers to pay the EB-5 integrity is May 31, 2023. Regional centers that do not pay the fee by that date face termination. For more information and instructions on how to make a payment, click here.

USCIS has stated that for the purposes of counting investors for the integrity fee, an investor is someone who has filed an I-526 or I-526E petition but has not yet filed an I-829 petition. A regional center with fewer than 21 investors who had filed an I-526 or I-526E petition by September 30, 2022, and who had not yet filed an I-829 petition would have to pay the reduced $10,000 amount. For regional centers with 21 investors or more, the amount is $20,000.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.