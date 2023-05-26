United States:
Florida Governor Signs Senate Bill 1718 Into Law
26 May 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On May 10, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate
Bill (SB) 1718, immigration-related legislation that will require
employers to use the E-Verify system and will impose criminal penalties on individuals
transporting undocumented immigrants into Florida. The law, now Chapter No.
2023-40, will take effect on July 1, 2023.
