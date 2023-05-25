To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In today's installment of The Week in Immigration with
Graham Adair we talk through the Department of Labor's delay of
rolling out the new PERM filing system, further retrogression for
EB3 India, and further loosening of COVID travel requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) recently announced that it will be releasing a new PERM application and that the new application will be filed in its FLAG system.