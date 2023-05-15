To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this weeks installment of Immigration for HR with Graham
Adair we talk through the importance of document retention and
document purging, what companies should look out for, the few
categories of documents that must be retained, and how to make sure
that a company's immigration program should account for
document retention.
The U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) recently announced that it will be releasing a new PERM application and that the new application will be filed in its FLAG system.