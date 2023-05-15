U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is allowing an additional 30 days, until May 5, 2023, for comments on revisions to Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status.

USCIS said it may consider recommendations made in previous comments received on its December 2022 notice in a separate comprehensive revision. The revisions proposed through the December notice were limited to updating the Certification section and minor grammar changes, USCIS said.

Details:

