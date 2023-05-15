U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is allowing an additional 30 days, until May 5, 2023, for comments on revisions to Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status.

USCIS said it may consider recommendations made in previous comments received on its December 2022 notice in a separate comprehensive revision. The revisions proposed through the December notice were limited to updating the Certification section and minor grammar changes, USCIS said.

Details:

USCIS 30-day notice, 88 Fed. Reg. 20177 (Apr. 5, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-04-05/pdf/2023-07013.pdf

Original USCIS 60-day notice, 88 Fed. Reg. 79345 (Dec. 27, 2022). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-12-27/pdf/2022-28152.pdf

Comments on December 2022 notice. https://www.regulations.gov/document/USCIS-2006-0009-0070/comment

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.