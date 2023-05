self

In this week's installment of The Week in Immigration with Graham Adair we will talk through the USCIS extending the temporary suspension of biometrics for those seeking extensions of H4, L2, or E derivative statuses, also we will speak to changes in form ETA-9089, and the most recent news on immigration reform.

