United States:
Upcoming Changes To Form I9 (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A brief discussion of Form I9 and the potential for changes over
the near term.
Link to complete list of acceptable documents:
https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/for…
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
April 2023 U.S. Immigration Alert
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
On March 27, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that initial registration was complete and that all prospective petitioners with selected registrations...