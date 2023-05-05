ARTICLE

United States: Immigration For HR: Skip The H1B And Get A Green Card Instead (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this weeks installment of Immigration for HR we talk through skipping the H-1B lottery all together and instead applying directly for a Green Card as an alternative strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.