United States:
Immigration For HR: Skip The H1B And Get A Green Card Instead (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this weeks installment of Immigration for HR we talk through
skipping the H-1B lottery all together and instead applying
directly for a Green Card as an alternative strategy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
April 2023 U.S. Immigration Alert
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
On March 27, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that initial registration was complete and that all prospective petitioners with selected registrations...