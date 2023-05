ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this weeks installment of Immigration for HR we will be talking about premium processing. When it makes sense, when it is discouraged, and how you can build your immigration program to insure that employees feel you have their best interests at heart.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.