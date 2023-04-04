U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) ended COVID-19 accommodations related to additional requests for evidence, notices and decisions on March 2023, 2023.

Overview

USCIS ended COVID-19 flexibility measures for requests for additional evidence on March 23, 2023. These measures have been in effect since March 1, 2020.

As a result, employers and foreign nationals are now required to respond to any notices or requests from USCUS dated after March 2023 by the deadlines listed in the notice or request. These notices and requests include the following:

Requests for Evidence;

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14);

Notices of Intent to Deny;

Notices of Intent to Revoke;

Notices of Intent to Rescind;

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers;

Notices of Intent to Withdraw Temporary Protected Status; and

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant.

In addition, employers and foreign nationals who plan to submit Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion or Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), for a decision made after March 23, 2023, must adhere to the deadlines stated in the form instructions.

Looking Ahead

Employers and foreign nationals will be required to respond to requests for evidence within the stated deadline on the requests beginning March 23, 2023.

USCIS may exercise discretion and provide certain flexibilities on a case-by-case basis if applicants or petitioners encounter emergencies or unforeseen circumstances.

