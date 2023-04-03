ARTICLE

Government offices across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia are expected to reduce working hours throughout the month of Ramadan. Foreign nationals and employers should anticipate processing delays of certain immigration-related documents. For further information by country, check below:

Indonesia

The government of Indonesia will reduce operating hours at certain immigration offices and Embassy offices during the weeks of Ramadan. Embassy offices will operate from 9 am to 4 pm throughout the business week.

Malaysia

The government of Malaysia Expatriate Services Division (ESD) will reduce operating hours from 23 March 2023 until 21 April 2023.

In-person offices will be open from 9 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Call centers will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

Government offices are anticipated to close from 21 April to 24 April 2023. Foreign nationals should anticipate processing delays.

Saudi Arabia

The government of Saudi Arabia will reduce operating hours at its VFS Global processing center. Reduced operating hours will be in place from 22 March 2023 through 21 April 2023.? For further information on specific operating hours, check here.

Kuwait

The government of Kuwait introduced reduced working hours at offices throughout the country during the month of Ramadan. According to the government announcement, working hours should not exceed four and a half hours per day. Offices are expected to maintain staff from the hours of 9:45 am to 2:15 pm.

Originally published 23 March 2023

