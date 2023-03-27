U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has extended a temporary final rule (TFR) mandating the use of a USCIS interpreter at certain asylum interviews.

Overview

The TFR is extended through Sept. 12, 2023. While the rule remains in effect, applicants must use a USCIS interpreter. Collectively, USCIS interpreters speak 47 languages. Applicants who cannot find an interpreter who speaks their language must bring their own interpreter to the interview. In cases where a USCIS interpreter is not available, USCIS may reschedule the interview or let the applicant bring an interpreter.

Looking Ahead

After the rule expires, individuals who cannot complete their affirmative asylum interview in English must use their own interpreters.

