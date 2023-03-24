U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new process for obtaining temporary proof of LPR (lawful permanent resident, or "green card") status for those who do not have valid green cards in their possession.1

USCIS field offices have now begun issuing Forms I-94 with temporary I-551 (ADIT) stamps as temporary proof of LPR status, without requiring the person to attend an InfoPass appointment in person at the local field office. This Form I-94 with an ADIT stamp is a valid List A receipt for both Form I-9 and E-Verify.

To obtain an I-94 with an ADIT stamp, the LPR needs to call the USCIS Contact Center at 800.375.5283 to request temporary evidence of their LPR status. To speak with a live officer, the applicant should clearly state "schedule InfoPass appointment" after the automated voice prompt. During this call, the USCIS officer will verify the person's identity, physical mailing address, and if that address can receive UPS or FedEx mail. Then, the officer will either schedule an in-person appointment, if needed, or submit a request to the field office to produce the I-94 with an ADIT stamp. If an in-person appointment is not needed, the USCIS field office will then mail the applicant a Form I-94 with an ADIT stamp, the Department of Homeland Security seal and a printed photo from their green card. An in-person appointment may be needed if the applicant has an urgent need to travel abroad or begin new employment, the applicant does not have a usable photo in USCIS' systems, or their address and identity could not be verified during the phone call.

Footnote

1 For example, the applicant may have recently lost their green card or had it stolen, or it may have been issued with a typographical error so they returned it to USCIS with a Form I-90 for correction. Or the applicant may have a pending Form I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, Form I-751 Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form N-400 Application for Naturalization, and both their green card and extension notice have expired. As a reminder, effective Sept. 26, 2022, USCIS began issuing I-90 receipt notices providing for a 24-month extension of LPR status, allowing the person to travel or begin a new job with an expired green card and the I-90 receipt during those 24 months.

