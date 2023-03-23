U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated the policy guidance on mobile biometrics services in the USCIS Policy Manual.

The new guidance reduces barriers for individuals on providing biometrics, such as fingerprints, for certain benefit requests, but who cannot attend an in-person appointment at an Application Support Center (ASC). The update benefits people who live in remote areas and cannot easily reach an ASC.

Along with offering remote biometrics collection, USCIS will coordinate its biometrics collection with other agencies that also require biometrics collection and submission.

Originally published 9 March 2023

