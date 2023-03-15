USCIS has expanded premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extensions. Specifically, for a fee of $1,500, eligible applicants can request that USCIS adjudicate their Form I-765 applications for employment authorization within 30 calendar days of USCIS' receipt of the Form I-907 premium processing application.

Premium processing upgrades are now available for currently pending I-765 forms that were filed under the following categories:

(c)(3)(A) – Pre-Completion OPT

(c)(3)(B) – Post-Completion OPT

(c)(3)(C) – 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students

Applicants can file their Form I-907s for these pending applications online or by mail (using the latest paper version of the form).

Beginning April 3, USCIS will accept Form I-907 premium processing requests (online or by mail) from F-1 students seeking employment authorization documents in the above-listed categories when filed together with Form I-765. USCIS will reject any concurrently filed I-907s received before this date.

To file Form I-907 online, an applicant must first create a USCIS online account, where they may submit forms, pay fees and track the status of any pending USCIS immigration request throughout the adjudication process.

