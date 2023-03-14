Seyfarth Synopsis: In its continued efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens to the overall immigration system, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions.

As of March 6, 2023, F-1 applicants who have an already-filed and pending Form I-765 Application (Employment Authorization Document or EAD) under the following categories and wish to request a premium processing upgrade can file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, with USCIS:

(c)(3)(A) - Pre-Completion OPT;

(c)(3)(B) - Post-Completion OPT; and

(c)(3)(C) - 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students.

Additionally, beginning April 3, 2023, USCIS will accept Form I-907 Premium Processing requests, filed either via paper form or online thorough a USCIS online account, for all pending and new OPT and STEM OPT I-765 applications.

The government fee to premium process F-1 EAD applications is $1,500. Upon receiving the I-907 and government fee, USCIS will process the EAD application in 30 calendar days.

Online filing of Form I-907 is now available to F-1 students in the above categories. Eligible applicants can file their premium processing requests either via paper form or online. To file online, an applicant must create a USCIS online account. There is no additional cost to create a USCIS online account. Applicants can submit forms, pay fees, and track case status through their USCIS accounts.

For the applicants who previously filed their I-765 application in paper form and wish to file Form I-907 electronically, they should reference the USCIS Account Access Notice received for the Online Access Code and link their paper-filed applications to their online account; otherwise, they will need to file a paper Form I-907 with the USCIS Chicago lockbox.

Seyfarth will continue to monitor any further developments and phases of USCIS's premium processing expansion. Should you have any questions, please e-mail the author directly or alert your Seyfarth Shaw contact.

