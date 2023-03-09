The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended by five days, to March 13, 2023, the comment period for a rule published on January 4, 2023, proposing to change the fee schedule for certain immigration benefits. DHS said the extension was due to technical problems on the General Services Administration's eRulemaking Portal that prevented some commenters from submitting their comments and supporting documentation.

Separately, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a fact sheet on requests for fee waivers for Form N-400, Application for Naturalization. The fact sheet includes a checklist of grounds that may be used as a basis for the fee waiver and information about qualifying for a reduced fee if the applicant does not qualify for a waiver.

Details:

DHS extension of the comment period, 88 Fed. Reg. 11825 (Feb. 24, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-02-24/pdf/2023-03906.pdf

Proposed Fee Rule Frequently Asked Questions, DHS, updated Feb. 23, 2023. https://www.uscis.gov/proposed-fee-rule-frequently-asked-questions

Fact Sheet: Request for Fee Waiver for Form N-400, USCIS (n.d.). https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/fact-sheets/FactSheetI-912RequestforFeeWaiverForFormN-400.pdf

