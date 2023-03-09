U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) seeks comments on a proposed revision of the nonimmigrant petition based on a blanket L intracompany transferee petition.

USCIS explained that employers seeking to classify employees outside the United States as executives, managers, or specialized knowledge professionals, as nonimmigrant intra-company transferees pursuant to a previously approved blanket petition, may file this form. USCIS uses the information provided through the form to assess whether the employee meets the requirements for L-1 classification under blanket L petition approval.

Comments are due by April 24, 2023.

Details:

USCIS notice and request for comments, 88 Fed. Reg. 10531 (Feb. 21, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-02-21/pdf/2023-03528.pdf

