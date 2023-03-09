E-Verify notified employers on February 15, 2023, that it recommends that employees with E-Verify Social Security Administration (SSA) Tentative Nonconfirmation mismatch cases falling within certain timeframes visit their local SSA offices within preferred date ranges:

1291612a.jpg

E-Verify said these timeframes are "recommended," and that all affected employees must visit SSA to resolve their mismatch by September 29, 2023, or their cases will receive a Final Nonconfirmation.



