E-Verify notified employers on February 15, 2023, that it recommends that employees with E-Verify Social Security Administration (SSA) Tentative Nonconfirmation mismatch cases falling within certain timeframes visit their local SSA offices within preferred date ranges:

E-Verify said these timeframes are "recommended," and that all affected employees must visit SSA to resolve their mismatch by September 29, 2023, or their cases will receive a Final Nonconfirmation.

Details:

"Social Security Administration Resumes E-Verify Operations"

