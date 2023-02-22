Disruptions of tourism and business travel during the COVD-19 pandemic has led to a spike in demand for second citizenships. With millions of people reported of Hungarian descent in North America, Hungary is becoming one of the fastest growing destinations for claiming second citizenships in Europe.

"The Hungarian citizenship-by-ancestry program is popular due to its simplicity and affordability, as well as the many advantages associated with it," said Mr. Jean-Francois Harvey, Global Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group, an international law firm specializing in business and investment immigration.

Hungarian Citizenship Brings in a Host of Benefits

Upon becoming a citizen of Hungary, you will not only enjoy a set of civil and social rights within that country, but also the right to work and live anywhere in the European Union ("EU") member states. "With the Schengen Area privileges, you can take advantage of full mobility and be free to live and work within the EU. Even more encouraging, it is possible for Hungarian citizens to seek assistance from any EU embassy when facing emergencies like COVID-19," Mr. Harvey pointed out.

Qualifying for Hungarian Citizenship-by-Descent

The requirements for Hungarian citizenship-by-ancestry are simple and straightforward. In principle, the Hungarian citizenship law allows descendants of Hungarian citizens to apply regardless of where they were born or whether they have any knowledge of the Hungarian history or cultures.

The general rule is that each generation must register as Hungarian citizens before the next generation claims Hungarian citizenship and the applicant must speak basic Hungarian to be eligible. There are however a number of notable exceptions from this general rule. For example, before 1 October 1957, children born from a Hungarian mother and a non-Hungarian father were not Hungarian citizens at birth. Additionally, a child may not claim Hungarian citizenship from his Hungarian parent(s) if he is born before 1 October 1957 and his Hungarian parent(s) left Hungary before 1 September 1929 and lived continuously abroad for a period exceeding 10 years. Those born out of wedlock to a Hungarian mother before 1 October 1957 may also have problems claiming Hungarian citizenship if they were later recognized by a non-Hungarian father.

"Since the rules of acquiring and losing Hungarian citizenship may change over time, it is best to complete a preliminary assessment form with one of our lawyers, so they can refer to relevant citizenship laws and determine your eligibility," added Mr. Harvey.

Steps to Securing Hungarian Citizenship

The process to claiming Hungarian citizenship and passport through your bloodline typically starts with the submission of a verification of citizenship application to a nearby Hungarian consulate. The applicant will need to book an appointment in advance and visit the consulate in person to submit the application. If a positive opinion is granted, then the applicant may proceed to apply for Hungarian citizenship through the consulate. While the processing time for this type of application varies greatly from case to case, applicants take on average about 12 months to complete the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.