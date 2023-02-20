The Department of Labor (DOL) published new processing times for PERM, Labor Certification applications, and their audit reviews. DOL also published new processing times for Prevailing Wage Determinations (PWDs).

On 01/31/2023:

PERM applications filed in May 2022 or earlier were in the DOL's adjudication process.

PERM applications filed in March 2022 or earlier, and for which an audit had been requested, were in DOL's adjudication process.

Prevailing wage determination requests filed in January 2022 were approved.

These updated processing times reflect even longer delays than in November and December of 2022. PERM review now takes approximately 264 days, while PERMs with audits take approximately 383 days to be adjudicated. Requests for redetermining prevailing wages now take approximately eight months. DOL's processing times are updated regularly, and can be found here.