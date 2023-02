ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this installment of the Week in Immigration with Graham Adair we discuss the upcoming USCIS H-1B cap and key dates for the lottery. And we talk through the new designs for Green Cards and EADs to prevent counterfeiting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.