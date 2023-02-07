U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending certain COVID-19-related flexibilities through March 23, 2023. Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date for the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and March 23, 2023:

Requests for Evidence

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny

Notices of Intent to Revoke

Notices of Intent to Rescind

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers

Notices of Intent to Withdraw Temporary Protected Status

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant

In addition, USCIS said it will consider Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

USCIS made that decision between November 1, 2021, and March 23, 2023, inclusive.

USCIS said it "anticipates that, barring changes presented by the pandemic, this will be the final extension of these accommodations, and requesters must comply with the response requirements set forth in any request or notice dated after March 23, 2023."

The reproduced signature flexibility announced in March 2020 became permanent policy on July 25, 2022.

