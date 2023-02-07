Applicants for employment authorization under category (c)(8), Pending Asylum and Withholding of Removal Applicants and Applicants for Pending Asylum under the ABC Settlement Agreement, can now file Form I-765, Application for Work Authorization, online.

To apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) based on a pending asylum application under the (c)(8) eligibility category, the applicant may file Form I-765 150 days after filing the asylum application. The filing date is the date U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receives a properly filed Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal. The date can be found on the receipt notice.

To file Form I-765 online, an applicant must first create a USCIS online account. There is no cost to create an account.

