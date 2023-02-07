U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided questions and answers following a webinar presented by the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman in August 2022 on international student issues.
Topics include maintaining F-1 status and Optional Practical Training (OPT), applications for employment authorization, Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, changes of address, and COVID-19-related issues.
Details:
- USCIS Follow-Up Q&A. https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-01/Q%26A%20-%20international%20student%20engagement%208.25.22.pdf
